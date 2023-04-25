Register
Liverpool scout ‘in the stands’ to watch £12m teenager compared to Gerard Pique

Liverpool transfer news the Reds, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Man City are linked with youngster Luka Vuskovic.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Apr 2023, 06:47 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 06:47 BST

Liverpool recently sent scouts to watch Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic, reports suggest.

The 6ft 5in powerhouse is only 16 but has attracted interest from a host of top English clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Vuskovic has already broken into the Split first team this season and helped the club's under-19s reach the UEFA Youth League final after a 3-2 victory against AC Milan last Friday.

Most Popular

Liverpool scout Paul Goldrick was reportedly in the stands watching the teenager, who is valued at £12 million. Manchester City have supposedly made an enquiry while Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Chelsea have also watched him.

The report added: "Vuskovic has been compared to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in style but some scouts think he's not so graceful and have reservations that his size limits his mobility, especially as he continues to grow."

Liverpool have signed young defenders Sepp van den Berg and Billy Koumetio from overseas in recent years. Other youngsters brought in from abroad include midfielder Stefan Bajcetic - who is now a first-team player after making 19 appearances this season before suffering an adductor injury - and goalkeeper Marcelo Pitiluga.

