Liverpool recently sent scouts to watch Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic, reports suggest.

The 6ft 5in powerhouse is only 16 but has attracted interest from a host of top English clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vuskovic has already broken into the Split first team this season and helped the club's under-19s reach the UEFA Youth League final after a 3-2 victory against AC Milan last Friday.

Liverpool scout Paul Goldrick was reportedly in the stands watching the teenager, who is valued at £12 million. Manchester City have supposedly made an enquiry while Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Chelsea have also watched him.

The report added: "Vuskovic has been compared to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in style but some scouts think he's not so graceful and have reservations that his size limits his mobility, especially as he continues to grow."

Advertisement

Advertisement