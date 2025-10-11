General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s academy graduates has confirmed their retirement from the professional game as they gear up to play at Anfield again

Liverpool academy graduate Martin Kelly has confirmed his retirement from football, more than a year since he last kicked a ball professionally.

The 35-year-old from Whiston made his senior debut for Liverpool in December 2008 in a Champions League win away at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

He joined the club’s academy at the age of eight and spent six years in the first team at Anfield, making a total of 62 appearances.

A cruel anterior cruciate ligament injury played a part in his eventual Anfield exit, as he headed to Crystal Palace at the end of the 2013-14 season when Liverpool finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

He played almost 148 times for the Eagles before joining West Brom in 2022. He suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury and left West Brom at the end of the 2023-24 season and has not played a professional game since.

Martin Kelly confirms decision to retire

“I’ve never actually got around to writing the social media post to announce it; I’ve only told friends and family, but yeah, I’ve retired,” Kelly told The Athletic.

“After so many years of only having three or four weeks off before getting back into pre-season, it was amazing to have a long summer with the family. My daughters are aged five and eight, so I’m really enjoying being around as a dad; doing things I didn’t get to do as a footballer, like the school run.”

It begs the question, what is next? Kelly plans to become a coach and with his UEFA B Licence already secure, he now wants an A Licence.

“I think I have the attributes to be a manager but I’m at the bottom of the ladder as a coach,” he added. “I’m ready to learn, and I see this as a 30-year plan in terms of giving back to football in whatever role I can.”

Liverpool offer ‘reaffirmed’ Kelly’s decision to retire

Kelly revealed that an offer to play for Liverpool legends against Chelsea legends is what confirmed his decision to retire. He said: “It was March when I sat down with the family and told them I was thinking about it.

“Around the same time, I got asked to play for Liverpool in a legends game against Chelsea. One of the stipulations was that you had to be retired, so that just reaffirmed my decision.”

Liverpool regularly field legends teams during the international break and have played several games at Anfield while the senior men’s team is off on international duty.

The Reds shared an update on Kelly’s retirement and included a short message to their former defender, which read: “Everyone at LFC wishes him the best of luck for the future.”

The LFC Legends side against Chelsea will be managed by Ian Rush, John Aldridge, Phil Thompson and Sammy Lee. Pepe Reina is set to don a Liverpool shirt again while familiar names such as Fabio Aurelio, Ragnar Klavan and Martin Skrtel will also participate. Ryan Babel and Robbie Keane are also among those confirmed as playing.

The game will be at Stamford Bridge this time around as the Liverpool Women’s side play at Anfield this weekend in a WSL clash against Manchester City.