The RB Leipzig defender has been linked with a move away and he could leave for the right fee.

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol over the past few months and are interested in a summer signing.

Gvardiol starred at the World Cup for Croatia as they reached the semi-finals and the young centre-back has certainly established himself on the world scene over the course of this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool hold a concrete interest in the 21-year-old but Leipzig want to make him the most expensive defender in history if is he to depart.

Currently that title is held by Harry Maguire, who moved from Leicester City to Manchester United for a fee around £80 million.

The Reds boast a solid defensive roster, but there have certainly been question marks over the form of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as well as the injury issues suffered by all four of their main centre-backs.

Emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, Gvardiol has been for Marco Rose’s side, starting 21 out of 27 appearances so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He’s also managed two goals in the Champions League with his first coming against the reigning champions Real Madrid in the group stages and his second coming in their first leg with Manchester City last night, as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Furthermore, he’s shown his all-round game this year ranking highly for successful take-ons, progressive carries and progressive passes and it seems a big move is just a matter of time.