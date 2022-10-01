Caoimhin Kelleher has been out injured for Liverpool this season.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to play for Liverpool under-21s this weekend.

The goalkeeper has been sidelined for the Reds since the start of pre-season due to an injury.

He initially picked up the setback while on Republic of Ireland duty in June.

But Kelleher, who was Liverpool’s hero in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley last season, has now returned to training.

And before he can again deputise for No.1 Alisson Becker, Liverpool will give Kelleher minutes in the under-21s.

The young Reds welcome Arsenal this afternoon (14.00 BST).

Speaking at his pre-Brighton press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Kelleher was set to be involved for Barry Lewtas' side.

If that is the case, he'll follow in the footsteps of Arthur Melo.

The deadline-day loan signing from Juventus made two outings for the under-21s to top up his fitness levels.