Liverpool transfer news as Jude Bellingham remains the No.1 taret after a quiet January window.

Liverpool could be forced to pay up to £150 million for Judge Bellingham in the aftermath of Enzo Fernandez's move to Chelsea - and Borussia Dortmund may demand the majority of the fee up front.

That is the verdict of Simon Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT earlier today.

The Reds made only one signing in the January transfer window. That was Cody Gakpo’s arrival from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million.

Despite clamour from fans for a midfielder to be signed, one did not arrive. Jurgen Klopp has opted to wait until the summer to bolster his engine room, with Bellingham his No.1 target.

Chelsea's January business was starkly contrasting to Liverpool. They spent more than £300 million and broke the British transfer record when swooping for Fernandez, who had been linked with the Reds, for a whopping £107 million from Benfica.

Liverpool won't be the only admirers of Bellingham come the end of the season, with Real Madrid also keen.

And Jordan believes that the England international's price tag may have just inflated because of the Fernandez deal.

The former Crystal Palace chairman said: “They're talking about Bellingham now and Dortmund are going to be sitting there and rubbing their hands because of the situation that Liverpool find themselves in.

“If Liverpool can raise the cash then it's an interesting place to go because he can be part of a regeneration and part of the legacy of that football club. With Klopp in his pomp, I'd like to see him there.