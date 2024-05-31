West Ham's Mohammed Kudus

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool finished 3rd in the Premier League table in this past campaign behind Manchester City and Arsenal. Aston Villa then made up the final Champions League position.

The Reds have picked Arne Slot as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp ahead of next term and he will be looking to bring in some signings this summer to put his own stamp on the squad. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

West Ham ace eyed

Liverpool are ‘seriously’ considering a move for West Ham star Mohammed Kudus down the line as they search for Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor, according to a report by FootballTransfers. The Ghana international, who has 32 caps under his belt so far in his career, has made a positive impression since moving over to England last year.

Kudus scored 14 goals last season for the Hammers, eight of which came in the league. He penned a five-year deal with the London outfit meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old signed for Ajax as a youngster from Nordsjælland and was a hit during his time in the Eredivisie, firing 27 goals in 87 matches during his Amsterdam days. Slot will know all about him from lining up against him during his AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord spells.

Salah is expected to stay at Anfield for another year at least. However, his side will need to start thinking about life without him when he eventually moves on the Kudus would certainly fit the bill.

Winger latest

Liverpool Under-21’s coach Barry Lewtas has said Kaide Gordon is ready to take the ‘next step’ of his career now after his injury problems. The 19-year-old is now back fit and available and the Reds have a decision to make on what to do with him next, whether that be keep hold of him or loan him out somewhere.

Gordon has been with the Merseyside club since joining them back in 2021 from Derby County. He has since played seven times for the first-team, scoring once under Klopp/

Lewtas has shared this update, as per a report by The Echo: "Kaide is ready for the next step and the next challenge. This season has been part of his reintegration to the game. He needed an opportunity to play and find rhythm in training every day. Slowly but surely it wasn’t just about putting individual training sessions together, we were able to go week to week where he was playing games regularly.