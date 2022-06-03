All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp battles to keep hold of key star Sadio Mane.

Liverpool will now be looking ahead to next season following a successful campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men couldn’t pull off the quadruple, and they will have been disappointed to miss out on their two biggest objectives by the finest of margins.

But they did pick up two domestic cups, and they demonstrated they were one of the very best in Europe across the Premier League and Champions League.

Improvements must still be made this summer, though, especially if the Reds want to keep up with Manchester City, and here we round up all the latest rumours.

Mane asking price

Liverpool have reportedly set a minimum fee for Sadio Mane.

The Reds frontman could leave Anfield this summer, with his contract set to axpire next year, and the likes of Bayern Munich are being linked.

Bayern were hoping to land a bargain this summer, but according to The Athletic, Liverpool won’t let Mane go for any less than £42.5million.

Pulisic speaks up

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been linked with Liverpool in recent days, and he has now commented on his situation.

“As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here. And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it,” he said.

“Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

“I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team.”

Woodburn exit links

Hearts are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Scottish side could move to land Woodburn permanently on what should be a cut-price deal.