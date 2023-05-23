Jorg Schmadtke is set to become Liverpool’s new sporting director.

The German is poised to sign a short-term deal at Anfield and replace Julian Ward - who has opted to leave his post after just one year - in the key technical role.

Schmadtke departed Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in January and knows Reds boss Jurgen Klopp well. However, Klopp insisted their relationship is not the reason why Schmadtke will land the role. Speaking before last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, he said: “If it happens, it would not be a Jurgen Klopp signing because we are both German or both know each other. That would have nothing to do with it. I can say that.

“Jorg Schmadtke, I have known for a long, long time. He knows me probably not as long as I know him, because he was a much better player, but we started in a similar moment our second career. I became a coach at Mainz and he became sporting director at Aachen — two teams of similar status so from there we know each other a little bit.

“I know he is a good guy and a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful. His character is good, his personality is good, his humour is good. I know that from a few moments next to the pitch.”

Schmadtke’s first duty will be to aid Liverpool’s summer recruitment drive. With the Reds set to miss out on Champions League qualification, they have a pivotal upcoming transfer window to ensure they’re again challenging for silverware next season.

