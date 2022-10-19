Jurgen Klopp received a red card against Manchester City but the Liverpool manager is set to avoid a touchline ban for now.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be in the Liverpool dugout for tonight's clash against West Ham United.

The Reds boss was given a red card by Anthony Taylor during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Klopp was incensed when Liverpool were not awarded a free-kick when Mo Salah was hauled down by Bernado Silva - which saw him sent off.

The FA have subsequently charged the German for breaching rule E3 for alleged improper conduct. Klopp has until Friday 21 October to provide a response. He could then serve a touchline ban and/ or a fine if the charge is successful.

But it means that Klopp won’t be hit with a punished before the clash against West Ham,

On the incident, Klopp said after the City game: “Of course, red card, my fault. I went over the top in the moment.

“I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back, I know myself, at 55 years [old], the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card — who cares what I say.

“I lost it in that moment, it’s not OK. But I think, a little bit as an excuse, I would like to mention: ‘How can you not whistle that foul?’