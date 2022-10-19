Register
Liverpool set for the ultimate boost for West Ham clash - but future blow could follow

Jurgen Klopp received a red card against Manchester City but the Liverpool manager is set to avoid a touchline ban for now.

By Will Rooney
35 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be in the Liverpool dugout for tonight's clash against West Ham United.

The Reds boss was given a red card by Anthony Taylor during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Klopp was incensed when Liverpool were not awarded a free-kick when Mo Salah was hauled down by Bernado Silva - which saw him sent off.

The FA have subsequently charged the German for breaching rule E3 for alleged improper conduct. Klopp has until Friday 21 October to provide a response. He could then serve a touchline ban and/ or a fine if the charge is successful.

But it means that Klopp won’t be hit with a punished before the clash against West Ham,

On the incident, Klopp said after the City game: “Of course, red card, my fault. I went over the top in the moment.

“I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back, I know myself, at 55 years [old], the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card — who cares what I say.

“I lost it in that moment, it’s not OK. But I think, a little bit as an excuse, I would like to mention: ‘How can you not whistle that foul?’

“How on earth is it possible? I wish I could get an explanation.”

