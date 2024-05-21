Liverpool set for transfer blow after Paris Saint-Germain agree '£43m' deal for European star
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly dealt Liverpool, among many others, a transfer blow by agreeing a deal for highly-rated defender Leny Yoro.
Yoro, 18, has emerged as a breakout star in French football this season playing 44 times in all competitions despite his age. Lille manager Paulo Fonseca spoke out previously on his qualities and explained why he is wanted by top clubs around Europe.
"It's not normal to have an 18-year-old player like Leny with this maturity and the technical qualities he has," said Fonseca. "For me, he will be one of the best central defenders in France and probably in Europe. He is very balanced, and there is no doubt that he will be a very great player."
As a result of his starring performances, PSG have reportedly made their move by agreeing a £43m (€50m) deal in principle, according to SportsZone. The club are under pressure to sell because he has just one year left on his current deal. SportsZone also wrote, “LOSC needs funds. The player still gives his preference to (Real) Madrid, who have been very convincing since January.”
Liverpool were previously credited with an interest, as they targeted the youngster alongside Manchester United. With Joel Matip departing and the club eager to find it’s Virgil van Dijk successor - with the Dutchman being 32 - he emerged as a target. His performances have been mightily impressive given it is his first full season at senior level.
His figures placed him in the top five centre-backs under the age of 21 for defensive duel win %, with Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite sitting at the top of said list. However, due to Quansah’s emergence, Liverpool may not need to delve into the defender market as the academy graduate has proven to be a stable partner for Van Dijk and is someone already capable of being a starting defender despite his limited senior experience.
