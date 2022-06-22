All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to perfect his squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are already much closer to being ready for the new season as Jurgen Klopp looks to put together another title bid.

The Reds came up just short in the Premier League and Champions League last season, and they will be desperate to go one better, at least in the former of those competitions.

Ahead of the new season, we already know Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane, but they have spent big to replace the forward, with Darwin Nunez joining on a potential club-record fee.

There could yet be more incomings and outgoings during the summer transfer window, and in that vein, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours.

Mane done

Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich exit has now been sealed.

The forward joins the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal after Bayern and Liverpool agreed a £35million deal.

“Sadio Mane is a world star who underscores the appeal of FC Bayern and increases the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

“It is for such unique footballers that the fans come to the stadiums.”

Minamino exit

Another transfer windfall Liverpool can look forward to is that arising from Takumi Minamino.

The forward is not wanted by the Reds, with the Japan international only featuring in a bit-part role over the last two years.

Minamino is now said to be headed to Monaco on a £12.9million deal, according to Metro, rejecting an offer from Wolves to stay in the Premier League.

Asensio latest

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio looks unlikely to join Liverpool this summer.

Asensio has been linked with a move to Anfield, said to be a keen admirer of Jurgen Klopp, but a move still looks unlikely.