All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for the Community Shield clash.

Liverpool will be raring to go ahead of the new season, now just days away from the Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

While results don’t really count until the new season begins, and the competition often dubbed a ‘glorified friendly’, the Reds will want to get one over on their title rivals City at Wembley.

As that Wembley date approaches, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield:

Williams latest

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Athletic Club star Nico Williams in recent days.

But the latest reports claim the Reds will shy away from a deal due to the Spanish club’s asking price for the forward.

According to Diario AS via SportBible, Liverpool were only willing to pay £35million, whereas Athletic Club are not willing to sell their talented 20-year-old for less than £42million.

The Reds are expected to abandon their pursuit as a result, though it’s not expected a move would happen this summer in any case given Jurgen Klopp has all-but ruled out further incomings.

Klopp update on fitness

Klopp has issued an update on the fitness of new signing Calvin Ramsay, who is struggling with an injury issue.

“We found a little injury which kids – which he is still – have when they grow,” said the Liverpool boss on Wednesday.

“So we have to be careful with that, that’s why he didn’t train yet.”

Wijnaldum already on the move

Former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum could already be set to move on from PSG.

The Dutchman has struggled since linking up with PSG, and it now looks as though he is set for a move to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.