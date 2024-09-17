Jurgen Klopp celebrates LIverpool's Carabao Cup final win. . (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in the Champions League as they prepare to start their campaign against AC Milan.

Liverpool are back dining at the top table. They have returned to rubbing shoulders with the footballing gentry.

After a season outside of Europe’s elite club competition, the Reds are back in the Champions League this season. Many supporters believe it is where Liverpool belong every single year. Given that six European Cups adorn the Anfield trophy cabinet - the third-most in the history behind Real Madrid and AC Milan - it’s understandable why Kopites feel that way.

A run of six successive seasons in the Champions League, which yielded one triumph in 2019 and two losses to Real Madrid in the 2018 and 2022 finals respectively, was ended last term. After finishing just fifth in the Premier League, Liverpool were demoted to the Europa League. Thankfully, it was only a brief stay in the secondary competition.

Supporters were disappointed that the Reds could not win the only major trophy that eluded Jurgen Klopp during his nine-year tenure as they were knocked out by eventual winners Atalanta in the quarter-finals. But qualification for the Champions League is the first priority each season. That was achieved for the seventh and final time of Klopp’s tenure following a third-place finish in the 2023-24 campaign.

The reins have been handed over to Arne Slot and he prepares for his first Champions League game as head coach against AC Milan tonight (20.00 BST). Slot had the same remit as his legendary predecessor - to challenge for silverware and ensure Liverpool are in the competition every year.

The financial impact that the Champions League has on clubs is significantly more than the Europa League. From their run in the latter last term, the Reds earned a total of around €31 million.

Yet just for being included in the Champions League’s new league phase along with 35 other teams, Liverpool will bank more than half of the previous figure. From the overall UEFA prize money of €3.317 billion from the three competitions, a whopping €2.467 billion (74.38%) goes towards the Champions League.

According to UEFA, ‘each of the 36 clubs that qualify for the league phase can expect to receive a league phase allocation of €18.62m, split into a down-payment of €17.87m and a balance of €750,000.’

Meanwhile, Liverpool have the opportunity to obtain up to €14.8 million in the league phase as teams earn €2.1 million per win and €700,000 for each draw. Then there is a total of € 183.15 million depending on final position in the league phase. The winners will collect €9.9 million and that goes down by €275,000 per placing. There is an additional €2 million to clubs who finish in the top eight of the league and they’ll receive a bye into the last 16. Outfits who place between ninth and 16th will land €1 million but must play a two-legged play-off with those who finish between 17th and 24th.

In addition, the Reds will also bag a slice of the €853 million from UEFA’s Value Pillar - the former market pool. According to fotcalc.com, Liverpool will pocket €33.6 million from the European part rank which is ‘is determined by the average number of ranking points totalled by the club in the market value ranking and the five-year ranking (the less points, the higher the rank). For example, a club fourth in the market value ranking and sixth in the five-year ranking would have an average of five points in the cumulative ranking and will be ranked accordingly’.

Meanwhile, it’s calculated that Liverpool will rake in €9.6 million from the 10-year rank. That takes the Reds’ total earnings from the Champions League before a ball has been kicked to a reported €62.1 million.