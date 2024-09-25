Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon | Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news: The summer transfer news led to plenty of speculation but it there could be an answer soon enough.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon in the summer which placed a certain pressure on the likes of Luis Diaz.

Flash forward a few months and the performances of the Colombian have been truly brilliant. Having signed in the winter window in January 2022, he was electric and nearly thrust Liverpool into an unlikely quadruple. The following year was an off-season for most of the squad under Jurgen Klopp and he found his form again last season in Klopp’s final year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yet, there was still an apprehension over him, especially with his ruthlessness in front of goal. It led to rumours of a move for Gordon who was involved in a deal with Liverpool in the summer before the PSR deadline - a deal in which Joe Gomez was touted to go the other way with Gordon valued around £75m. It didn’t happen and Diaz has gone onto produce five goals and one assist in six games to silence any doubters.

Now, as per TEAMtalk, Liverpool are set to award the Colombian with a huge deal following his impressive performances in the current campaign and will open formal talks with him soon. He is currently contracted until 2027 but a new deal could go onto 2029. A willingness to do a deal could be to avoid a situation like the developing one with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, all of whom are in the final year.

In terms of the Newcastle winger, he has had a low-key start to the season off the back of his best season as a professional. One goal in six games has produced far less quality than Diaz and perhaps the frustration of playing just a few minutes off the bench at the European Championships for England. And then the potential failed move mentioned earlier - both could be defining factors for that.

Slot issued a defiant response when quizzed on a potential departure involving Diaz, stating: "His future is with us, because I like what I’ve seen in the last 10 days that he’s here, and I saw the same last season. So he’s had a big impact on Liverpool’s seasons, and I’m hoping that he has a big impact in the upcoming season as well.” And a new deal could see him continue to be a key figure going forward.