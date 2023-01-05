All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare for an FA Cup date with Wolves.

Liverpool are now preparing for an FA Cup outing with Wolves as they continue to falter in the Premier League.

The Reds slipped up again last time out, losing to Brentford as they continue their disappointing start to the campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s men are now seven points off the top four, and they must find consistency if they want to maintain participation in the Champions League. For now, though, Liverpool do have a welcome distraction in the form of the FA Cup, taking on Premier League strugglers Wolves at Anfield.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning the Reds.

Fernandez blow

Liverpool look set to miss out on Benfica’s World Cup star Enzo Fernandez.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder over recent weeks, but it looks as though Chelsea are going to win the race. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blues are ‘really advanced’ in their negotiations with Benfica, and that the player ‘really wants’ to make the move to Stamford Bridge. This one seems as though it has progressed beyond Liverpool’s reach, despite reported interest.

Firmino update

In much better news for Liverpool, it looks as though Roberto Firmino could be set for an Anfield stay.