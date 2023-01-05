Liverpool are now preparing for an FA Cup outing with Wolves as they continue to falter in the Premier League.
The Reds slipped up again last time out, losing to Brentford as they continue their disappointing start to the campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s men are now seven points off the top four, and they must find consistency if they want to maintain participation in the Champions League. For now, though, Liverpool do have a welcome distraction in the form of the FA Cup, taking on Premier League strugglers Wolves at Anfield.
Advertisement
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning the Reds.
Fernandez blow
Liverpool look set to miss out on Benfica’s World Cup star Enzo Fernandez.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder over recent weeks, but it looks as though Chelsea are going to win the race. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blues are ‘really advanced’ in their negotiations with Benfica, and that the player ‘really wants’ to make the move to Stamford Bridge. This one seems as though it has progressed beyond Liverpool’s reach, despite reported interest.
Firmino update
In much better news for Liverpool, it looks as though Roberto Firmino could be set for an Anfield stay.
The Reds have been in talks with the Brazilian for some time, but to-date, there is no resolution ahead of the striker being out of contract at the end of the season. In the meantime, Firmino has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian top-flight, following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps. But according to The Mirror, the striker is now leaning towards a decision on his future. And the decision he is leaning towards is said to be the signing of a new deal at Anfield.