Arne Slot is reportedly set to make a new addition to his Liverpool backroom.

After Jurgen Klopp’s departure as manager after nine years, the likes of assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, elite development coach Vitor Matos and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg departed.

Slot was subsequently prised from Feyenoord as he was appointed Klopp’s successor. Liverpool’s new head coach brought with him his long-time right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff, as well as Rubeen Peeters to serve as physical performance coach. It’s been so far, so good for Slot and his team, with Liverpool winning nine of their opening 10 games this season and topping the Premier League table.

However, it has been suggested that the Reds’ chief will raid his former club Feyenoord again. According to 1908.nl, Roderick van der Ham is in line to make the switch to Anfield. Van der Ham has served as a video analyst for Feyenoord since 2002. During that period, the Rotterdam-based outfit were crowned Eredivisie champions in 2023, along with winning the KNVB Cup the following year. The 33-year-old has previously worked with Dutch top-flight clubs Heracles Almelo and RKC Waalwijk, as well as the Netherlands’ under-19s.

In addition to Hulshoff and Peeters, Slot has brought ex-Everton defender Johnny Heitinga as assistant coach after his exit from West Ham at the end of last season. Meanwhile, Aaron Brigs took up the role of first-team individual development coach in the summer and Achterberg was replaced by Fabian Otte, who previously worked with the USA national team and Borussia Mönchengladbach.