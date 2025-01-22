Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Reds have guaranteed their place in the round of 16 as their perfect European run continues.

Liverpool have guaranteed their place in the top two of the Champions League standings following their latest win over Lille. Thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott, the Reds continue their perfect European streak, winning seven out of seven in the new format so far this season.

Liverpool’s final match of the league table stage will be against PSV Eindhoven at the end of the month. The Dutch side are currently 16th in the standings with three wins, two draws and two losses on the board.

Only Barcelona can potentially leapfrog into first place if the Reds drop points in their last game. The La Liga side played out a thrilling 5-4 win over Benfica on Tuesday and will host Atalanta in their eighth and final fixture before progressing into the knockouts.

Following the change in format for the 2024/25 campaign, competition organisers also announced an increase in the total prize pot to €2.437 billion (£2.06bn). A 37.5 percent share of the purse will be issued in performance-related rewards, so the amount of money each club will earn for progressing through the stages of the tournament.

Liverpool have guaranteed their place in the round of 16 thanks to their stunning start to the campaign. The Reds are the only club left in the standings yet to drop a single point.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money on offer for each stage of the 2024/25 Champions League.

Champions League prize money breakdown

Winners: £21.1 million

Runners-up: £15.6 million

Semi-finalists: £12.6 million

Quarter-finalists: £10.5 million

Round of 16: £9.2 million

League phase qualification: £15.7 million

Top eight league phase finish: £1.7 million

9th-16th league phase finish: £900,000

The further Liverpool progress in Europe, the more money goes in their pockets. The final prize money awarded could provide a helpful cash injection towards their potential transfer interests as 2025 continues to look like a busy one for the Premier League title challengers.

Who will Liverpool face in the Champions League knockouts?

Despite Liverpool making things extremely easy for themselves to progress into the next round, their position in the standings may not mean they are handed more favourable opponents. Arne Slot has addressed this situation, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all down in the lower bracket.

“It doesn't tell me anything, because if in tennis you are No.1-seeded you know it's always better to face the No.24 than to face the No.8, or the No.12, because this is a ranking that is done for years. But now we are in a new format where some teams are high in the league table because they had a lucky draw, or some teams are low because they had a very difficult draw. It's far off to say that it is an advantage to be No.1 or No.2,” the boss said during his post-match press conference.

“We still don't know yet if that's an advantage or not. You might be lucky; you might be very unlucky and ending up as No.8 means that maybe you are lucky. So, for me, it doesn't tell me anything, what for me is the most important thing for tonight is that we've managed to skip a round and that is definitely worth a bit.”