Adrian has signed a new deal with the club, according to reports.

The Spaniard will extend his four-year stay at Anfield and remain as a back-up goalkeeper heading into the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adrian has served as a deputy to Alisson Becker since joining on a free transfer from West Ham United in 2019. During his time with the Reds, he's won the Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield - lining-up between the posts for the 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the latter triumph last July.

Adrian has served as third-choice stopper to Adrian and Caoimhin Kellher in the past two seasons - playing just twice during that time.

The 36-year-old was not given a send-off after Liverpool's final home game of the campaign along with James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the club were in talks with Adrian about a new contract.

And Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Adrian has now signed fresh terms. He wrote on Twitter: "Adrian stays at Liverpool also next season as new deal has been signed and it will be unveiled soon. He will be part of Liverpool 23/24 team."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League this season. As a consequence, they missed out on Champions Leaue qualification and failed to challenge for silverware.

Posting on Twitter on Monday evening, Adrian insisted that ‘great lessons’ have been learned to ensure the Reds improve. He said: “Season 22/23. Perhaps it will not be remembered by many as a successful one, in relation to our usual targets, but we have ALL learned great lessons on and off the pitch that will make us grow as a team and become better.