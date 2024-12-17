Liverpool have been given some shrewd advice from one of their former players.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been advised on a major transfer decision for 2025. While the Reds are not expected to make any major signings during the January window, their latest results have left many believing that the new year is the perfect opportunity for them to get back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enzo Maresca’s side are just two points behind Liverpool in second place, having not dropped a single point in their last five Premier League outings. As the final games of the year play out, the Reds are just one mistake away from giving up what was only recently a very dominant lead at the top of the table.

Former Anfield ace Jermaine Pennant has weighed in on what he thinks his old side need to do over the coming transfer windows. His main gripe has been with Darwin Núñez, who arrived at the club during the same window as Erling Haaland to Manchester City. The Liverpool forward cost a club record £85 million in 2022 but since his arrival, he has come under significant criticism and Pennant doesn’t believe the Reds are going to get much more out of him than they already are.

“I think Liverpool should cut their losses with Darwin Núñez,” he said. “He cost so much money and is up there with one of Liverpool's highest-paid players. He’s just not giving Liverpool what they paid for — yes, he works his socks off and the fans love him, bringing something different to the team, but ultimately you want goals.

“Especially for that price tag, you expect returns to justify that fee, I think after this season — which is his third — we’re not going to see any improvement in the fourth or fifth. This is it now, this is the final product of Darwin Núñez. No disrespect to him, but he’s not on the level as a player that Liverpool are as a team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennant advised Liverpool to offload Núñez when possible and use the money elsewhere in the team. If the Uruguay international is eventually sold, Liverpool will be left with just Diogo Jota as their only natural centre-forward.

The former Liverpool winger has urged his side to target Alexander Isak, who has 12 goalscoring contributions in 16 appearances so far this season, despite missing several games due to a broken toe. The Newcastle United star is wanted by rivals Arsenal and it has been reported that his valuation is a hefty £115 million.

“I think Liverpool should be looking at signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle in January,” Pennant continued. “He scores every time he plays against Liverpool since he’s joined. Not only that, but he’s also a proven goalscorer and is a real handful for defenders.

“His movement is great, he’s quick and can bring in other players as well. He has all the attributes of fantastic number nine. That goal against Liverpool recently was all his creation, it was him getting the ball out of his feet and striking it into the back of the net and it’s not the first time we’ve seen that.”