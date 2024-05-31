Bryan Mbuemo of Brentford

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer ahead of the new Premier League season

Liverpool are ready to shake-up their attacking ranks this summer and could swoop for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

According to a report by French news outlet L’Equipe, the Reds have expressed an ‘interest’ in landing the forward along with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Arne Slot is looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the next couple of months when the transfer window opens and could see the Cameroon international as someone to inject more quality into his ranks.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of West Ham and England ace Jarrod Bowen but he is under contract at the London Stadium until 2030 and wants to stay with the Hammers for the foreseeable, as per The Mirror. Therefore, Mbeumo could be an ideal alternative for the Merseyside outfit.

He is left-footed and plays off the right, is proven in the top flight and would provide some strong competition for Mohamed Salah on his side.

Mbeumo, who is 24-years-old, has recently said: “I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs. It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see."

Brentford signed him back in 2019 after he caught their eye playing in France. He rose up through the ranks at Troyes, who are now owned by Manchester City’s City Group, and scored 12 goals in 46 games for them as a youngster before his switch to England.

He has since made exactly 200 appearances for the Bees in all competitions to date and has found the net on 50 occasions, nine of which came last season. He helped the London club gain promotion back in 2021 from the Championship after they beat Swansea City in the play-off final at Wembley and he has since adapted with ease to life in the top flight.

Mbeumo penned a new deal at the Gtech Community Stadium back in 2022 running until 2026. At the time, his manager Thomas Frank said: “I am very pleased that Bryan has decided to extend his contract with us. He has been an important player for us since he arrived in 2019. He had a fantastic first season in the Championship and just as good a follow-up year last season, as he developed other parts of his game. His Premier League performances have been even more impressive.

“As everyone knows, Bryan has hit the woodwork seven times this season. Margins have gone against him, but he has given us a lot. He has been a constant threat to our opponents.

“I am also very pleased that we have a chance to maximise Bryan's potential. We are only seeing the start of what he will be able to produce. He has a brilliant future in front of him."