Arne Slot.

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the 2023/24 Premier League season

Liverpool have a significant summer ahead as they gear up for their first campaign under Arne Slot. The Dutchman has been chosen as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Anfield.

The Reds finished this past term in 3rd place in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Departing star eyed

Barcelona could look to lure Thiago Alcantara back to Spain following his exit from Liverpool, according to a report by AS. The 33-year-old, who moved to England back in 2020, is out of contract and is available as a free agent.

He played for Barca from 2005 to 2013 as a youngster before moving to Bayern Munich. The now veteran helped them win the league title four times, as well as the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Winger on radar

Liverpool have shown an ‘interest’ in landing Mainz winger Brajan Gruda in the upcoming transfer window as they look to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. As per German news outlet Bild, the Reds are admirers of the Bundesliga ace along with league rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also mentioned as potential suitors.

Gruda, who is 19-years-old, made the switch to the Mewa Arena after a spell as a teenager at Karlsruher and he has made 31 first-team appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals. His current team are expected to face a battle to retain his services amid interest from some big European clubs.

