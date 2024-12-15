Liverpool showing 'interest' in Chelsea transfer target amid attacker update

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Fulham in the Premier League this weekend

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table above the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City. They have been impressive so far this season and are chasing down the title.

Arne Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and has done a good job so far. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club…

Left-back eyed

Liverpool are showing ‘interest’ in signing AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this winter along with top flight rivals Chelsea, as per Football Insider. However, the report suggests the Cherries have no plans to let the player head out the exit door in the January transfer window.

The Reds could see the 21-year-old, who is a Hungary international with 21 caps under his belt so far in his career, as someone to compete with Andy Robertson. He has a lot of potential and would be a shrewd long-term addition for the Merseyside outfit if they were able to lure him up north at some point.

Kerkez is under contract at Bournemouth until the summer of 2028 meaning they are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature. He has made 48 appearances for them in all competitions to date since joining from AZ Alkmaar, 15 of which have come in this campaign.

He has recently said: “We (Bournemouth) have a team with a profile of players who can run at maximum intensity for the whole game … we are tough to play against. You can feel it in a game, when you put the other team under pressure: ‘Ah, this is tough.’ They can’t settle. It’s hard but you get moments to recover, throw-ins, free-kicks … sometimes we need one or two minutes just to calm down a little bit. Then we can go again for 30 minutes.”

The defender added: “We are pushing but we’re not even halfway through the season and in the Premier League everything can change in two games. I believe I can make it at the top level of football.”

International wanted

Liverpool are battling RB Leipzig in pursuit of PSG attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, as per CaughtOffside. He caught the eye earlier this year at Euro 2024 with the Holland national team and plays for his country along with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Journalist Christian Falk has written in his CaughtOffside column: “Leipzig are interested in keeping Xavi Simons permanently. However, they can’t agree another loan move next term, as you’re only allowed to do it twice to the same club. So, next summer, they have to see if they can buy him from PSG.

“PSG want about €80m [£66.1m] for his services, which is too high for Leipzig. I heard they were thinking about €50m [£41.3m] up front and then a further €30m [£24.7m] to PSG if they sell Simons to another club.”

He continued: “Interestingly for Leipzig, they now have a secret weapon in the form of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp which they could potentially rely upon.

“He’s starting his new role with Red Bull on January 1 and they hope that he’s the man who could persuade Simons to stay put. This will be the first challenge for Klopp in his new role.”