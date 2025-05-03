Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool’s starting XI could look next season if recent transfer rumours come true.

With Liverpool now officially crowned Premier League champions, they can start turning their attention to the summer transfer window. Arne Slot’s title-defending squad is expected to look significantly different, as several departures are expected alongside new signings.

Rumours have been doing the rounds for months now but who will the Reds sign once the window opens? It has been reported that the club will have in the region of £150 million to spend this summer, similar to 2023 when they brought in four new midfielders.

Taking into account the key areas in need of strengthening, we’ve listed Slot’s potential Liverpool starting XI for next season, using the latest transfer rumours.

Liverpool goalkeeper and defenders, including two new signings

Alisson is expected to keep his role as Liverpool’s No.1, while Giorgio Mamardashvili will likely become the new deputy. Caoimhin Kelleher’s contract expires next year and a lot of signs are pointing towards Liverpool cashing in.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with Real Madrid for months now and Conor Bradley can be expected to enjoy a more prominent role next season. Liverpool have been linked with some new right-backs but there are other areas to focus on splashing the cash on.

Centre-back is one of the key areas in need of support this summer and Dean Huijsen remains one of the leading targets. Despite other clubs being firmly in the running to sign the Bournemouth star, Liverpool will hope their new Premier League crown can sway Huijsen in their direction, over the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract, giving the fans a huge boost heading into the new season.

The centre-back’s defensive teammate Milos Kerkez is another name who has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now. With Andy Robertson ageing and dropping some frustrating performances this season, the Reds are on the market for a new left-back. Kerkez has been heavily in the spotlight in recent weeks and many reports have suggested Liverpool are leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool midfield to remain the same

The Reds have been linked with new midfielders but right now, there are other areas on the pitch to focus on. Alexis Mac Allister has been a revelation signing since his £35 million move from Brighton, which is looking more like an absolute steal as the weeks go by.

Dominik Szoboszlai continues to find his creative feet and has 15 goalscoring contributions so far this season. Ryan Gravenberch also remains a Slot favourite, having been promoted to an undisputed starter under new management.

Liverpool forwards, new striker signs as Darwin Nunez sold

Agreeing new terms with Mohamed Salah was a massive boost for Liverpool ahead of the summer. With the Egyptian committing to another two years at the club, they’re in for even more sizzling Salah displays next season and beyond.

However, the future is not as certain for the likes of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, having struggled to establish himself as a reliable outlet for the Reds. Rumours around Luis Diaz have also been doing the rounds but a promising new update from Sky Sports claims that the Colombian will hold talks over new contract terms with Liverpool at the end of the season.

That could well be the wide areas covered for next season but Liverpool are determined to sign a new No.9. A number of names have been linked with Anfield in recent months, including Alexander Isak, who was the main target for a long time.

However, Newcastle United’s reported £150 million valuation could prove to be too high a hurdle for the Reds, especially with other players to buy. Another name on the radar instead is Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year-old has impressed with 22 goals and 10 assists so far this season and Liverpool are very interested in bringing him in.

Football Insider reported in April that an offer of £80 million would be accepted by Frankfurt. While it’s a hefty sum to pay, it’s significantly less than the £150 million valuation of Isak.

