Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Jeremie Frimpong during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Feyenoord and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at De Kuip on September 19, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. | Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for a number of players during the summer transfer window as they seek defend the Premier League title

Liverpool are looking to significantly bolster their ranks during the summer transfer window after winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club.

The Reds romped to the title with four games to spare as they were crowned champions in front of their own supporters at Anfield following a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the end of April.

Slot inherited Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Liverpool, with only Federico Chiesa introduced into the senior squad in the Dutchman’s first two transfer windows. Liverpool are wasting little time this summer, however, with Jeremie Frimpong already through the door after the Reds activated the £29.4m release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

They are closing in on a deal for Florian Wirtz too and have reportedly scheduled a medical for Milos Kerkez after a deal was agreed with Bournemouth to sign the left-back. However, reports continue to swirl about who they could sign after those three arrivals - with some big names linked. We run through how the Reds’ could line up next season - if the rumours are to be believed.

Goalkeeper and defence

Alisson Becker is poised to retain his spot at number one despite the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. The Reds have sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford in a deal worth up to £18m.

Frimpong is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back while Slot is likely to rotate Kerkez and Robertson, if a deal is sealed for the Hungarian international. Virgil van Dijk will remain as captain and a regular starter under Slot.

There are a few questions over Van Dijk’s partner in the centre of defence, with Ibrahima Konaté out of contract in around 12 months with links to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. There have been fresh links to Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi in the last week. Football Insider reported recently he has turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool are “at the table” for the England international who has been described as “exceptional” as well as “calm and composed.”

Midfield and attack

Wirtz is the big name who could arrive to bolster Liverpool’s midfield but Slot may look to use him as a false nine and keep Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as his first-choice trio.

Mohamed Salah will maintain his place on the right wing, having contributed 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions last season. There are questions over Liverpool’s left-wing spot ahead of the new season. Luis Diaz has been the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as Barcelona, but they are unwilling to lose the Colombian while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a surprise move to Bayern Munich.

The Reds have been linked with a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Bayern have met with the player to provide competition for his signature but it would take an offer of £109m to bring AC Milan to the table, per reports from Tutto Mercato Web. It must be stressed that the Reds would only be likely to consider a potential deal for Leao if his £109m price tag dropped significantly.

Liverpool line-up next season if transfer rumours are true: Alisson; Frimpong, Guehi, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Leao.