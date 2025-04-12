Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How would Liverpool’s starting lineup look next season if recent transfer rumours prove to be true?

The summer transfer window is fast approaching. Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League trophy. On paper, the Reds are headed for a breezy experience on the market. However, given the magnitude of recent signing and sale rumours, it looks like it’s going to be far from an easy window to navigate for Liverpool.

With multiple players linked with exits and the Reds eyeing big money moves, we’ve put together an ideal starting XI for next season, based on transfer links. Here’s how Liverpool could be shaping up next season if recent reports and rumours prove to be true.

Liverpool focus on defensive reinforcements

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong, Marc Guehi, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez

Despite the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, it’s unlikely he will overthrow Alisson right away. The Brazilian will remain Liverpool’s first choice.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold edging closer to a Real Madrid move, Liverpool are searching for a new right-back option. Conor Bradley is a solid choice but the Reds have been interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong for some time now.

The centre-back dilemma will be one of the toughest to tackle. Virgil van Dijk recently teased fans and the media that there has ‘been progress’ with contract talks. It has since been reported that he is close to agreeing a new two-year deal to remain on Merseyside in a huge pre-summer boost.

Marc Guehi has been on the radar for some time now. Former chief scout Mick Brown recently told Football Insider he sees the ‘solid, all-round defender’ as someone who would fit the Liverpool system well.

Milos Kerkez is another man on the shortlist as the Reds search for a successor for Andy Robertson. GiveMeSport reported earlier this week that Liverpool are ‘frontrunners’ for the Bournemouth left-back, who may cost just £40 million to sign.

Strong midfield may take a backseat

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai

While Liverpool are still keen on signing a new No.6, the midfield may be placed low on the priority list due to more pressing issues elsewhere. Alexis Mac Allister continues to show how much of a bargain signing he was, while Liverpool can also rely on solid back-up options in Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo, if the trio stay.

Liverpool could make huge statement signing up front

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo

A lot of rumours are circling Liverpool’s front three right now. Fortunately, the Mohamed Salah concerns have been put to bed following the news of his new two-year contract extension.

However, there are talks of them cashing in on both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. There are also question marks hanging over Luis Diaz’s future.

Liverpool are on the market for a natural goalscorer and Alexander Isak has been heavily linked for some time now. A move may not materialise, as Newcastle are eager to keep hold of him, but in a dream scenario, the Reds would get their man.

It all boils down to cash, though. A number of figures have been thrown around recently, and it could be possible that Newcastle may demand as much as £150 million for Isak, according to sources and comments made in a recent deep dive from The Athletic.