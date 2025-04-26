Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield on April 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are expecting to make some new additions to their squad in the summer despite being on the cusp of the Premier League title

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s squad is set to look strikingly different next season despite the current Reds squad closing in on the Premier League title. The Anfield outfit are just one point away from their 20th league title, joining rivals Manchester United with the most top-flight trophies in English football.

Speaking back in January, Slot revealed that the club are working on signings ahead of the summer after a quiet two transfer windows in Slot’s first season. Federico Chiesa is the only player to have joined the Reds this campaign after signing from Juventus back in late August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is set to be a huge number of transfers in and out of the club this summer. Liverpool did make a £57m loss in their latest set of accounts but that is not set to impact their summer business with any money from sales likely to be reinvested. Liverpool have already solved two major issues ahead of the summer, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new contracts this month.

With Liverpool linked to a number of players, we have looked at how they could line-up next season if the transfer rumours prove to be true...

Goalkeeper and defenders

Alisson Becker remains number one at Anfield and will keep his place next season barring a shock exit. The major question surrounds the back-up spot with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive this summer after an agreement was struck in 2024. Caoimhin Kelleher will be in the final year of his deal at Anfield come the summer and could look to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders and forwards

Liverpool’s midfield has predominantly been made up of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister with Curtis Jones also being handed plenty of game time. Not much needs done to the middle of the park for the Reds and any additions are likely to be back up options.

Salah is set to form a key part of the forward line after another stunning season at Anfield. He has scored 27 goals and provided 18 assists in 33 appearances this season. Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Anfield but is estimated to cost well over £100m. The Reds have shown in the past they are happy to spent big when required as they previously had a £115m deal agreed for Moises Caicedo before he opted to join Chelsea. The expected sale of Darwin Nunez will also raise funds for a replacement.

Luis Diaz has been linked with an exit and in recent days, Florian Wirtz has emerged as a target this season. The Bayer Leverkusen star is an attacking midfielder but can play on the left and right wing, offering some versatility to Slot. He has nine goals and 10 assists in 27 Bundesliga games. Caught Offside has reported on Liverpool’s interest this week, but his signing is expected to cost around £103m.

Dream XI next season if the transfer rumours are true: Alisson; Bradley, Guehi, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Isak, Wirtz.