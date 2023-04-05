Liverpool slammed the ‘vile chants’ as they were heard yet again during the Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have echoed the condemnation of fans singing tragedy chants by Chelsea after the meeting between the two sides at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

A section of Chelsea fans sang the chants aimed to mock Hillsborough victims and survivors in the latest spate of awful behaviour at football matches.

A statement released by Liverpool read: "We know the impact these vile chants have on those who continue to suffer as a result of football tragedies. For their sake, this has to stop."

It comes after Manchester City, Manchester United and Leeds United all had to speak out to fanbases this season for the same reason.

The songs which reference the 1989 tragedy when 97 people were killed with words including "always the victims" and "murderers" have become more and more frequent in the top flight.

Following the match, Chelsea released a statement on the chants and said : "Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them."

Last year the FA expressed concern for the "highly offensive and deeply upsetting" rise in the chants and supported clubs and fans working towards stamping the behaviour out of the game.

The Hillsborough tragedy remains the UK's worst-ever sporting disaster with 97 fans unlawfully killed. A jury found match commander Ch Supt David Duckenfield was "responsible for manslaughter by gross negligence" in 2016 after a painful 27-year campaign from the loved ones of victims and survivors.

96 football fans were killed by ‘gross negligence’ at HIllsborough in 1996 (Image: Getty Images)

Releasing a statement after the tragedy chants last night, the Premier League said: "The Premier League condemns the tragedy chanting heard at tonight's match between Chelsea and Liverpool.