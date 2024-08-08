Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a Liverpool transfer target.

Liverpool are aiming to secure Martin Zubimendi as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has come to the Reds’ attention as they look to swoop for the Real Sociedad man. Zubimendi has been a key player for the Txuriurdin, making 45 appearances and scoring four goals last season. That earned him a spot in Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad and he replaced Rodri at half-time in the 2-1 victory over England.

Zubimendi has been identified to give new head coach Arne Slot more control in Liverpool’s engine room. The Reds currently lack options to operate in the No.6 role, with Wataru Endo the only other senior player in the current squad.

Kopites are getting excited about the prospect of Zubimendi arriving, with Liverpool prepared to meet his £51 million release clause. And it will be a blow to Sociedad, with the 25-year-old an indispensable player in San Sebastian.

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Zubimendi has been becharmed by the Reds and wants to follow the his idol Xabi Alonso’s footsteps. Alonso left Sociedad for Anfield in 2004 and won the Champions League with Liverpool his first season. The report said: “Everything seems to indicate that Zubimendi has fallen for the charms of the Reds and that he will follow in the footsteps of the man who has always been his idol, Xabi Alonso.

“If he says yes, he will have to resign himself to the fact that Liverpool have not yet made any major signings and have their coffers full to the point that, unlike other clubs with which Real have negotiated for others, they would have no problem paying Martín in cash without having to divide the 60 million clause into instalments, an amount that Real do not intend to sit down to negotiate.

“The Txuriurdin sports management has held several meetings recently with the agent Iñaki Ibáñez , who is the one who personally handles Martín's affairs, which suggests that the operation had been in the works for some time.”

Meanwhile, Relovo suggests that Sociedad ‘fear’ the departure of Zubimendi. They will be helpless if his release clause is met and the player agrees to a switch. The re

“Zubimendi would be in favour of a move to England and, if the English club make use of his release clause, he would be open to giving them the final 'yes',” the report said. “As far as the Basque club is concerned, this summer could be a historic one in terms of departures.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, one of those giants of European football has arrived and Liverpool seems to smell blood. So much so that in Donosti they already fear the departure of the midfielder.”

The likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been linked with Zubimendi in the past but he’s opted to remain at Sociedad. However, Mundo Deportivo claims that: “The difference now is that Liverpool's proposal has made the player think and it was he who informed the club of the Reds’ intention to secure his services upon payment of his full release clause.”