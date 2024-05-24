Liverpool have been linked with former Everton star Anthony Gordon recently but they have now reportedly moved on from their interest.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Liverpool’s approach to this year’s summer transfer window is whether they will be shopping for a Mohamed Salah replacement or not. The Egyptian is approaching his 32nd birthday but is showing no signs of slowing down, having contributed 25 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for the 2023/24 season.

His consistent form for Liverpool over the years has now made him hot property for other clubs, most notably those in Saudi Arabia. Last summer, Al-Ittihad lodged a mammoth £150 million bid to try and prise Salah from Anfield, but the Reds were not willing to cash in. This year could be a different game though, as the winger is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Reports have been contrasting in recent weeks, both linking Salah to a summer move and teasing new talks between him and the club. However, regardless of whether Liverpool opt to sell their star forward or not, they have been linked with new attacking options ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Late season rumours also suggested that European clubs have been showing interest in both Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, so the Reds are in for an interesting window if the bulk of their attack is being monitored by other teams.

One of the latest names to appear on Liverpool’s radar is Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who moved from Everton for £45 million in January 2023. In his first full season with the Magpies, the ex-Toffee notched 12 goals and 11 assists and his shock link to Anfield has sparked a lot of conversation. The Daily Star originally reported the interest and claimed that it ‘would take an offer close to £100 million’ to convince Newcastle to sell Gordon this summer.

Since this news, 90min has followed up with a report that Liverpool ‘will not move’ for the 23-year-old this window but have another winger in mind instead. Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville is on the Reds’ shortlist, having attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs after his stunning performances in Leeds United’s push for promotion this season.

Summerville, who is still just 22 years of age, has contributed 21 goals and 10 assists this season and his current contract runs until 2026. While Liverpool reportedly ‘do appreciate’ Gordon’s ability, their stance is that approaching a deal with Newcastle would prove to be ‘too expensive and difficult to agree’.

Football Insider reported earlier in the season that Leeds could ask for up to £40 million for Summerville, which is much more cost effective than the nine figures quoted for Gordon.

Summerville is now believed to be an option for Slot and his new team, and all eyes at Anfield will be on Leeds’ upcoming Championship play-off final. The Whites are due to take on Southampton this Sunday to fight for the final promotion spot up to the Premier League next season.