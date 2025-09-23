The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Wednesday 24 September. | Getty Images

Liverpool take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup, these are all the details and how to watch the third round tie.

Liverpool continue to find a way to win games and up next for Arne Slot is Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup with an 8pm kick-off.

The Reds boss might not be happy about another mid-week game, however, the Saints’ poor form and a favourable home tie at Anfield gives him the chance to rest a few of his key players and veterans who maybe don’t recover quite like they once did.

Who has Arne Slot confirmed won’t play for Liverpool v Southampton?

Speaking after the derby win over Everton, Slot explained who will be given the night off against the Championship side, via Liverpool’s official website: “This is also the reason why teams like us, Chelsea, all the ones that are playing in Europe need a squad like this, because you need to play so many games.

“Again, it's not an excuse, we have to accept it as it is, but we have had some issues, with Alexander Isak not training for four months, [Alexis] Mac Allister missing out a lot – I can go on and on and on.

“But the good thing is I do have the options to rotate throughout the week and the ones that played three times 90 are Virgil [van Dijk], Ibou [Konate], Mo [Salah], Ryan and Dom [Szoboszlai], the ones that are used to this intensity at this level, and again they showed up really good.”

Asked specifically if Van Dijk, Konate, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Salah would feature against Southampton, Slot confirmed that they will be given a much-deserved night off which gives others the chance to step up and stake their claim. Quality and depth was added in the summer and the next generation of academy prospects will also be promoted with Liverpool Under-21 boss Rob Page reporting that Rhys Williams, Jayden Danns, Tommy Pilling, Kieran Morrison and Kaide Gordon have taken the step up to the senior squad for training this week.

What channel is game on and when is the next round?

Should the night not go according to plan, at full-time the game will go straight to penalty kicks as already seen in Manchester United’s exit at the hands of Grimsby Town.

That game, due to the EFL’s TV deal was on ITV and so is Liverpool’s match tonight, despite also being the main event on Sky Sports too. It’s not often fans get to choose what pundits and commentators that they have to listen to.

Coverage starts on ITV at 7.30pm and coverage will also be available on ITVX for those who wish to stream the clash. ITV is completely free to UK residents who pay a TV licence.

If Liverpool do progress, the fourth round draw takes place after the completion of the rest of the ties on Wednesday evening scheduled to take place at around 10pm with ball 12 the one to look out for.

Without looking too far ahead, a possible date for the dairy is the week commencing October 27th, with fxiures likely to take place on the Tuesday or Wednesday nights. The Carabao Cup has taken a step back in importance for clubs like Liverpool in recent years with an increase in Champions League and international fixtures taking its toll, what it represents though is a great opportunity for the next Connor Bradley or Rio Ngumoha to stake their claim and attract the manager’s attention.