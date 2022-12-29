All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the January transfer window approaches.

Liverpool are now preparing for a clash with Leicester City on Friday after returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day.

The Reds put on an impressive away performance to see off Aston Villa, and they will want to build on that display at Anfied later this week. Jurgen Klopp’s men are starting to make up serious ground on the top four, and they will want to keep that momentum going heading into the new year. Liverpool will also be preparing for the January transfer window as they look to improve their current squad.

Advertisement

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Fernandez latest

Liverpool are said to have spoken to superagent Jorge Mendes about the possible signing of Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been talk of big offers for Fernandez after the World Cup, but for the most part, they have been played down by Benfica, who are likely to want £100million or more. 90min claim Liverpool have spoken to Mendes about the possibility of signing Fernandez in the January window, with the Reds looking to rejuvinate their midfield over the coming months.

Fernandez has a release clause worth £106million, so it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool make a move, or whether they decide to wait for Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Bellingham update

Speaking of Bellingham, according to Jan Age Fjortoft, Bellingham plans to sit down with Borussia Dortmand during January to discuss next steps.

Advertisement

The midfielder is not likely to leave until the summer, but it seems the midfielder wants to understand how the club will approach the situation ahead of potentially holding talks with clubs over a summer deal. Bellingham is likely to cost more than £100million, and Liverpool are said to be very interested in a deal.