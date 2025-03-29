Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How Liverpool’s 2025/26 starting lineups could look based on recent transfer rumours.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of exit rumours are circling Liverpool as the end of the 2024/25 season comes into sight. As the curtain prepares to fall on what could be another Premier League-winning campaign, the end of an era may well be on the horizon as well.

Due to the lack of progress with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, it has been heavily suggested that all three key players could leave Anfield in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will require the club to sign top notch replacements, as the absence of all three at once will hit hard. There are other areas the Reds are looking to recruit for as well, so let’s take a look at how their starting XI could look next season, based on recent transfer rumours and assuming they come to fruition.

Liverpool forced to replace huge defensive figures

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Alessandro Bastoni, Milos Kerkez

Giorgi Mamardashvili is preparing for his summer arrival but it’s unlikely he will jump straight in as the No.1 choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

As things stand, all signs are pointing to the out of contract trio leaving the club. This will leave the Reds with huge spaces to fill across the backline. Fortunately, Conor Bradley has been shining for a while now and looks ready to take on the role of permanent right-back. However, replacing Van Dijk will be no easy task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Alessandro Bastoni as ‘the key piece to strengthen’ their backline. The 25-year-old is under contract with Inter until 2028 and would reportedly cost €75 million (£63m) to purchase.

Left-back is another problem area, with Andy Robertson no longer looking like the future of the position. While he may not be sold on, it’s increasingly likely the Reds are looking for a new starter and Milos Kerkez has been top of their list for a while now.

TEAMtalk’s fresh report this week claims the Hungarian is due to hold a ‘critical meeting’ with his agents as he looks for an exit from Bournemouth. It was reported earlier this month that Kerkez could cost Liverpool £40 million if they want to make a move this summer.

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been suggestions that Liverpool are keen to add more firepower to their midfield but with other areas to focus on, the main trio this season have impressed enough to keep the engine room in tact.

Liverpool land sensational striker swoop and free Salah replacement

Wingers: Leroy Sane, Cody Gakpo

Seeing Salah leave the club will truly mark the end of an era. Since his arrival, the Egyptian has finished each season as the club’s top goalscorer, and even as he approaches his 33rd birthday, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Reds will need to replace his inevitable threat in front of goal this summer and there’s a small market of world-class players who fit that description. While Liverpool have been linked with several top quality wingers, they may want to save their cash for the marquee signing of the window.

Leroy Sane is out of contract with Bayern Munich this summer and with his experience of winning the Premier League with Manchester City, plus his ability to hit double goalscoring figures season in, season out, he could be the signing they are looking for, without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the big cheese of the summer, Alexander Isak. Liverpool are among several clubs currently interested in signing the goal machine and if they’re willing to put their hand in their pocket, they could well come out on top of the competition. As we’ve established already though, he won’t come cheap.

Newcastle are desperate not to see their star player leave and reports earlier this year suggested it could take more than £150 million to persuade them to cash in. It’s a lot of money but if the Reds can recoup some of their fee for Darwin Nunez, they could be on their way to securing one of their biggest signings in recent years.

In other news, Shock Liverpool wage update emerges amid fresh Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk contract news