Liverpool are aiming to win the Carabao Cup for the third time in four seasons

In-form striker Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 34th minute in a moment which had an element of inevitability to it as an injury-hit Spurs side struggled to retain possession.

The Reds, who were 1-0 down heading into the second leg, took the initiative in the second half through a Mohamed Salah penalty before the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk got in on the act in what was ultimately a one-sided contest.

Arne Slot’s men were full value for their victory in a rocking atmosphere at Anfield, but some critics argue the match could have been very different if Reds skipper Van Dijk had seen red for a coming together with Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison earlier in the contest.

Virgil van Dijk escapes without a booking

Injury-hit Spurs striker Richarlison has only recently returned to action for Ange Postecoglou’s side following a long spell out through injury when he was involved in another painful moment against Van Dijk.

The Brazilian competed with the Dutchman to win the ball from a throw-in, but it was ultimately the Liverpool skipper that won the tussle to get in front of the attacker. From there, Van Dijk then threw out an arm as he attempted to hold off his opponent, with his elbow crashing into the chin of Richarlison in an incident which very easily could have prompted a booking.

Ultimately, the coming together resulted in a short-break in play, but no free kick was awarded as van Dijk escaped without a caution.

Should Van Dijk have been sent off vs Spurs?

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett was left in disbelief at the decision to not award a free-kick for van Dijk’s collision with Richarlison and claims the 33-year-old was very fortunate to not receive at least a yellow card.

“There is no doubt that Virgil van Dijk can count himself very, very fortunate to have used arm, elbow against his opponent, and come away with no sanction,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“This was at the very least reckless, and therefore should have been minimum yellow card, it bordered on excessive force. But I think I’d just give him the benefit of the doubt and go yellow not red.”

Liverpool face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley Stadium on 16 March. The Magpies secured their place in the final with second consecutive 2-0 victory against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw earlier in the season in December, in an entertaining encounter which saw Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah (2), Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar all get on the scoresheet.

The fixture marks the first meeting between the two sides at Wembley Stadium since the 1974 FA Cup final when goals from Kevin Keegan and Steve Heighway allowed Bill Shankley’s side to secure a 3-0 victory against Joe Harvey’s team.