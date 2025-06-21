Liverpool shirt numbers for new signings as they eye Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool’s transfer business is showing no signs of slowing down despite early deals set to total just shy of £200m

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as Liverpool’s transfer business appeared like it might slow down slightly, the rumour mill has ramped back up again with the Reds linked with moves for Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi.

Isak and Guehi have been the subject of interest at Liverpool well before the window opened but this week it has now been suggested the Anfield club could smash their transfer record for a second time to sign Isak from Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi so far this summer while also agreeing a club record deal for Florian Wirtz. Milos Kerkez is expected to be the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

With so many new faces arriving, there remains the question of what shirt numbers each player will wear.

Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi could be handed dream shirts

Guehi wears the number six shirt at Palace and that number is currently available at Anfield. Dejan Lovren was the last defender to wear the number while the last occupant was midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who left the Reds at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Isak dons the number 14 shirt at Newcastle but could be handed the number nine shirt if he makes a move to Anfield. While Liverpool’s interest in the Sweden international is clear, they will only move forward if Darwin Nunez leaves the club.

The Uruguayan wears the number nine currently but is being strongly linked with a move to Serie A champions Napoli. It means that Isak could finally wear the number nine jersey, which was occupied by Callum Wilson when he arrived at St James’ Park.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to pick squad numbers

Along with the currently available number six jersey and the potentially-vacant nine shirt there are several numbers for other Liverpool arrivals to choose from. Numbers 12, 13, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39 and 40 are all available while only five numbers over shirt number 40 are occupied.

Wirtz was number 10 at Bayer Leverkusen but that shirt is occupied by Alexis Mac Allister. Prior to taking on the number 10 shirt for Leverkusen, Wirtz wore the number 27 which is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Frimpong has worn the number 30 since 2019-20 and that is also available should he look to retain some continuity. Kerkez has worn the number three since joining Bournemouth while with AZ Alkmaar he donned the number five and number 26.

Three and five are taken by Wataru Endo and Ibrahima Konaté, respectively. The number 26 is worn by Andy Robertson but that could be another shirt that becomes available with the Scotsman linked to Atletico Madrid.

New goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has worn number 91 his entire senior career so far, which has never been worn in the history of Liverpool.