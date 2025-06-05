Liverpool are edging closer to an exciting double signing

Arne Slot is building a new-look Liverpool for the 2025/26 season which is expected to be centered around the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

Frimpong has already completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool for a figure within the region of £29.5m. The Netherlands international arrives as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who secured a move to Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract.

Liverpool on verge of completing statement double deal

Florian Wirtz is not thought to be far behind former teammate Jeremie Frimpong in arriving at Anfield despite the club having two big-money bids rejected for the Leverkusen playmaker.

German newspaper Bild claims Wirtz has already agreed to personal terms over a five-year deal with Liverpool while it has been suggested that he’s “on the verge” of a British record-breaking move in the region of £120m to join the Premier League champions.

Bournemouth’s Kerkez is expected to arrive for around £45m and Fabrizio Romamo claims the 21-year-old ‘can’t wait to join Liverpool’ after agreeing on personal terms with the club.

“The agreement with the player is done. I’m told that Milos Kerkez can’t wait to join Liverpool," Romano said.

“He’s really tempted by this opportunity, tempted to be part of this fantastic squad, believing that Liverpool were already fantastic in the season just completed, and it’s going to be even better in the next one with more additions.

“There is a fantastic feeling at the moment between Liverpool and Kerkez. The agent is the same agent who represents Federico Chiesa, so the relationship is very good, and now Liverpool are advancing on this deal.”

What numbers are Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez likely to wear at Liverpool next season

Florian Wirtz has worn the number 10 shirt throughout the last two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen after previously donning the number 27. The 22-year-old typically wears 17 at international level when representing Germany but has worn 24 in the past.

As it stands, the number 10 is currently held by Argentina international and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and it remains to be seen whether he will vacate that number for Wirtz next season. Curtis Jones has the number 17 shirt. His older number 27 is available though with Darwin Nunez the most recent to wear the number before taking the number nine jersey.

In terms of vacant numbers, Liverpool currently have nobody wearing numbers 6, 12, 13, 15 or 16 which could all potentially go to the German midfielder. Other available squad numbers are 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 33.

The same applies to Milos Kerkez. He wears number 3 for Bournemouth and 11 when representing Hungary. At Liverpool 3 is worn by Wataru Endo but 11 is occupied by club icon Mohamed Salah, who is unlikely to vacate his number.

Jeremie Frimpong is also yet to be assigned a squad number after being confirmed as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-term replacement. Throughout his senior club career, Frimpong has worn the number 30 shirt. The good news for him, and for supporters hoping to see continuity, is that the number is currently unassigned at Liverpool.

Trent opted to have the number 66 throughout his time at Anfield and it remains to be seen whether that number will be reassigned after the talented defender’s departure from his boyhood club.