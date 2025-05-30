Florian Wirtz is believed to be edging closer to a blockbuster move to Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has waxed lyrical about the prospect of the club signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz and has described the German international as being on a ‘different level’ to those already at the club.

BBC Sport reports Liverpool are in advanced negotiations to sign the 22-year-old after submitting a new and improved offer believed to be in the region of £109m.

It would smash Liverpool’s existing transfer record held by £85m striker Darwin Nunez and would only be marginally lower than the British record transfer fee of £115m paid for Moises Caicedo by Chelsea in August 2023.

Manchester City were heavily linked with the German playmaker before backing out of the deal while Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich have also been credited with strong interest.

However, it’s widely understood that Wirtz's preference is to complete a move to Anfield and test himself in the Premier League with one of the country's finest clubs.

Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to complete Florian Wirtz transfer

Stan Collymore, who once held the British record transfer fee when he moved to Liverpool from Nottingham Forest for £8.5m in 1995 feels the champions would be getting more guile with the signing of Florian Wirtz and describes the playmaker as a different level to those already starring for the Anfield side in the middle of the park.

Collymore explained, via CaughtOffside: “I really like the prospective signing of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool. People are saying that he is not someone that is necessarily needed, but when you have the chance to sign a player of his quality, you take it. And for me, he does satisfy a need for Arne Slot, which is that he brings more guile.

“I rate Dominik Szoboszlai, but Wirtz is a different level in that he can do so much on a football pitch. He can drive Liverpool forward in more ways than one, and I would expect him to be played in that attacking midfield position next season – because that it his position, don’t use him as a winger or a false nine.”

Stan Collymore hails really strong start to transfer window

Liverpool only made one first team addition last season in the form of Federico Chiesa from Juventus but now look set to explode into life with three statement signings.

Jeremie Frimpong is expected to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Young left-back Milos Kerkez has been heavily linked to join the club from Bournemouth after a stellar campaign for the Cherries, while Wirtz could potentially complete a hat-trick of big name first team additions.

“Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong is a very good start to the transfer window for Liverpool, and they are looking in a strong position to retain their Premier League title – which would be more bad news for Arteta.”

Wirtz has scored 16 and assisted 15 in 45 appearances for Leverkusen this term. Meanwhile, last season he registered 18 goals and 20 assists to help his team to a league and cup double while also reaching a Europa League final and finishing the domestic season unbeaten.