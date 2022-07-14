Liverpool have extended their deal with sponsors Standard Chartered and here’s everything you need to know.

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed that they have extended their long-standing sponsorship with Standard Chartered.

The banking and financial services company, who are the Reds' main partners, will maintain their partnership until the end of the 2026-27 season.

It will take the association to a total of 17 years, with Standard Chartered being Liverpool's shirt sponsor since 2010 when taking over from Carlsberg.

The deal will also include Liverpool Women, who are preparing for a return to the Women’s Super League after being promoted.

How much is the deal worth?

The Times reports that Liverpool will net north of £200 million over the next four years.

That works out at at least £50 million per season.

It's said that the Reds were previously earning around £40 million per year from the Standard Chartered deal.

Standard Chartered started sponsoring Liverpool in 2010. Picture: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

What's been said

Billy Hogan, chief executive officer of Liverpool, told the club's website: “This is a hugely significant partnership for LFC and I could not be prouder to confirm a four-year extension to our already long and successful partnership with Standard Chartered.

“We have been on an incredible journey together and Standard Chartered’s support has been a key driver in our most recent successes, both on and off the pitch, with their loyalty and commitment to Liverpool Football Club.