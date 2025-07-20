Liverpool star absent from training again ahead of Asia pre-season tour

Liverpool have released footage from their latest training session but one key midfielder could not be spotted.

Alexis Mac Allister appeared to be missing from Liverpool training for a second time this week as the club prepare to jet off for their pre-season tour.

The Reds uploaded footage from a session on Friday and the midfielder could not be spotted rubbing shoulders with the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and club-record signing Florian Wirtz.

Mac Allister played an instrumental role as Liverpool won the Premier League title last season. He made a total of 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and recording six assists. His performances saw him nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year alongside team-mate Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice. The winner will be revealed at an awards night next month.

Mac Allister injury

However, Mac Allister ended the 2024-25 campaign on the treatment table. The midfielder also did not represent Argentina in their World Cup qualifiers in June. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said: “He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season, but it will be no problem for him to be back next season.

"I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has. Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with."

Mac Allister has not been sighted in the two training sessions Liverpool’s club media have uploaded this week. That suggests that he might still be in recovery from his injury or the Reds are erring on the side of caution.

Liverpool pre-season plans

Arne Slot’s squad jets off to Asia today for a 10-day trip. They face AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday 26 July before facing Yokohama FM on Wednesday 30 July. Certainly, Slot will be hoping that he can get Mac Allister back as swiftly as possible to build sharpness ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season. Mac Allister was not involved in the 3-1 win over Preston North End last weekend, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz and new signing Florian Wirtz also not featuring.

They have all been in training, though, with Liverpool fans relishing the prospect of seeing Wirtz in action after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee of £100 million. The Reds beat Bayern Munich to the signing of the attacking midfielder.

Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili all made their unofficial debuts against Preston. They’ll all be hoping for more minutes in Asia.

Another player who will want opportunities after his impressive Preston cameo is Rio Ngumoha. The 16-year-old winger, who is poised to sign professional terms next month, is continuing to train with the first team. Fellow youngsters Ben Doak and Trey Nyoni is also expected to head to Asia, while the likes of Jayden Danns, Luca Stephenson may be involved.