Dominik Szoboszlai has spoken to the Hungarian media on the back of Liverpool’s losses to PSG and Newcastle United.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that he is feeling a ‘few difficulties’ after his recent Liverpool exertions.

The midfielder has travelled to Hungary during the international break to captain his country in their Nations League quarter-final double-header against Turkey. The first leg takes place in Istanbul on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szoboszlai has had little time to dwell on a disappointing week for Liverpool. The Reds were eliminated from the Champions League after being defeated by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16. Then there was more misery for Arne Slot’s side after suffering a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Liverpool are still on track to claim the Premier League title, though, as they sit 12 points clear at the summit. Szoboszlai has been a key player for the Reds, making 40 appearances in all competitions - scoring seven times and creating six.

However, there have been some concerns that Szoboszlai is one of several players starting to become fatigued in the latter stages of the campaign. The former RB Leipzig man, along with fellow engine-room operators Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, all struggled to match Newcastle in terms of energy and physicality.

What’s been said

Szoboszlai, speaking on Hungary duty, revealed he is trying to forget the frustrations of losses to PSG and the Magpies. He said via Nemzeti Sport: "Yes, last week didn't go as planned and as I imagined. I have to let it go, I don't want to bring my negative experiences here, but I think everyone is like that, separating the club team and the national team and focusing on performing well in the national team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he’s in his best shape of his life, Szoboszlai replied: "It's hard to say. I am in good shape both physically and mentally, with a few difficulties - but we will deal with them - so I am ready to help the team. I am ready to play two matches in which we will not only show our fighting spirit."

Bradley latest

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says that Conor Bradley is ‘frustrated’ over his hamstring injury. The right-back sustained his issue during a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last month and missed out on a chance to play in the Carabao Cup final. With first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold also absent against Newcastle, it meant that Jarell Quansah had to operate in a makeshift role. Bradley is aiming to return to fitness before the end of the season to be part of the Premier League title run-in.

“He’s frustrated, but his initial frustration has kind of subsided a little bit and his focus is on trying to get fit for the end of the season because there is so much to play for,” O’Neill told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Liverpool have the league run-in which every player will want to be involved in, so I think the focus is on getting himself fit, and Conor is very diligent on that side of things. He will do everything possible to get fit and follow Liverpool’s guidance.”