Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister returned to action but Darwin Nunez was part of another blunted Uruguay performance.

Alexis Mac Allister returned to action as Argentina took another step closer towards 2026 World Cup qualification.

Mac Allister was forced off at half-time in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month with a groin issue. The midfielder still reported for international duty but was absent for Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Venezuela last week.

However, he was back in training ahead of an encounter against Bolivia - and featured from the outset. The current World Cup and Copa America champions were back to their best as they romped to a 6-0 triumph, with Lionel Messi firing a hat-trick. Mac Allister almost got on the scoresheet himself when his long-range effort was denied by Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra in the first half before he was substituted in the 65th minute.

Mac Allister will now jet back to Merseyside and hands Liverpool a major boost ahead of their encounter against Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds top the table, with the visitors currently fourth. Mac Allister may return to training on Friday along with fellow South Americans Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Diaz was on target in a 4-0 triumph over Chile, which edged them closer to booking their spot in the World Cup in two years’ time. But frustrations continued for Nunez’s Uruguay as they were held to a 0-0 against Ecuador. The striker was given the green light to represent La Celeste after having a five-match ban suspended following a fracas with Colombia fans following Copa America semi-final defeat last summer.

But Nunez - who featured for the entire 90 minutes -could not help Marcelo Bielsa’s men who have not won in their past five games, having lost 1-0 to Peru in their previous fixture.

As a result, Uruguay supporters booed both the head coach and players off the pitch in Montevideo, according to ESPN. Bielsa has come under fire for his methods, with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez revealed La Celeste’s manager reduced Nunez to tears at half-time in a clash against Argentina last year.