Liverpool enjoyed another statement win in their Premier League title push this week.

Liverpool battled out another huge result in the Premier League on Wednesday in their Carabao Cup final preview clash with Newcastle United. Goals from in-form midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister sealed another big three points towards the Reds’ title pursuit.

Arsenal also contributed to Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table. After drawing 0-0 with the impressive Nottingham Forest, the gap between first and second has now stretched to a hefty 13 points, and many have accepted Liverpool’s name is already being carved on the trophy.

Arsenal are not willing to go down without a fight, though. When asked ahead of their clash with Forest if they had conceded the title to Liverpool, Mikel Arteta replied: “Over my dead body.”

Despite this ‘never say die’ attitude, the Gunners are struggling with significant injuries and have a seriously depleted attack. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both out of action, while Bukayo Saka has not featured since December.

In contrast, Liverpool have a strong rotation of players and Arne Slot has been utilising the talent at his disposal.

Liverpool fringe player receives huge praise for latest performance

Wataru Endo has been an interesting topic of conversation lately, especially as his role within the team has drastically changed. After starting most Premier League fixtures under Jurgen Klopp, the midfielder has become a rotational player this season and has just 128 minutes of league football under his belt.

However, while Endo’s role may have become less prominent under Slot, he has been putting in key performances to help Liverpool see out important games.

The Japanese international was brought on to close off both the Manchester City and Newcastle games. His efforts from off the bench have not gone unnoticed, either.

After the win over Newcastle, Endo uploaded a photo on Instagram of him putting in a tackle against Lewis Miley, along with the caption: “Amazing performance from the team.”

His teammates flooded to comment, with Ryan Gravenberch branding the 32-year-old as a ‘warrior’. Ian Rush also replied with a clapping emoji to applaud Endo’s solid efforts.

Arne Slot proving he does trust Wataru Endo

Jamie Carragher recently suggested that Slot did not have full faith in players like Endo, and suggested that’s why the Japanese international had seen such little time on the pitch this season.

“The Liverpool manager has tended to favour the same starters from a preferred pool of 14 or 15. He does not seem to trust back-up options such as Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo unless there is no option,” Carragher wrote in his recent column for The Telegraph.

However, it seems Slot is now starting to rely on Endo more, and his recent trust has paid off compared to previous results. During their clash with Manchester City, Slot brought on Endo to help shut up shop and take a more defensive approach against the reigning champions.

The Japan international made two tackles, one clearance and completed two dribbles to help clinch an important three points. Endo was also introduce in the nervy victory over Wolves at Anfield, as he helped hold off a resurgent away side. The contrast was significant compared to draws against the likes of Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle.