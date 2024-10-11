Liverpool star breaks silence on Jurgen Klopp's Red Bull Group role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Portuguese attacker has spoken out on the news involving Jurgen Klopp.

Diogo Jota has been the first Liverpool player to speak on the first role accepted by Jurgen Klopp after leaving the club.

When the enigmatic German waved farewell to Anfield in May, it was the end of an era that brought new history to the club. He cemented his legacy in English football and fans were deeply moved by his exit. Citing that he was struggling with energy in what is an unrelenting job, he opted to leave the club.

Since then, he has been linked with all manner of jobs ranging from the USA and England national teams but he has finally settled on becoming the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, but the contract includes a clause that would let him go and manage the German national team should an opportunity present itself.

Jota, speaking to Portuguese outlet Record while away on international duty, said of his former boss: “Klopp? He’s a person I have a lot of affection for, we have to respect his decision. I wish him the best of luck in this new stage.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKLY SHOW ON SHOTS! TV The Anfield icon explained his reasoning for taking on the new role earlier this week: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learn from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking.”