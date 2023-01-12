Liverpool star Darwin Nunez defended and ‘no sale’ statement made

A pundit has defended Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, FSG have issued a ‘no sale’ statement and a youth team player scored a wonder goal for the U21s.

Liverpool are moving towards a critical part of the season - with over half of their Premier League games played, who will the Reds look to make a move for in January? Moreover, will it be enough to lift Jurgen Klopp’s men into the top four?

A well-known pundit has defended Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez recently. He was critical of derogatory chants towards the Uruguayan and called fans’ grievances with him ‘grossly unfair’.

Elsewhere, a youth team player recently scored an ‘amazing’ goal in an U21s game. The centre half collected the ball in his own half, saw the keeper off his line and lofted the ball over him.

Additionally, Fenway Sports Group have recently given out a ‘no sale’ statement. How will this affect Liverpool in the long run?

Shearer defends Nunez

Newcastle legend and all-time Premier League leading goalscorer Alan Shearer has recently voiced his support for Liverpool’s star summer signing, Darwin Nunez (per The Athletic). The dynamic centre forward has faced criticism (to the point of mockery) for his profligacy in front of goal - but Shearer says chants comparing him to Andy Carroll are ‘cruel’.

Nunez, 23, has scored five goals and registered two assists in 13 Premier League games. While Shearer acknowledged ‘nobody has fluffed more big chances than Nunez in the Premier League this season’, he also drew attention to his excellent movement and blistering pace.

FSG have ‘no plans’ to sell Boston Red Sox

Fenway Sports Group have recently issued a statement in which they said ‘there are absolutely no plans’ to sell the Boston Red Sox (per MassLive). They are, however, still open to selling Liverpool Football Club - but will likely bide their time until a buyer they feel is suitable comes along.

They also confirmed that they are looking to expand their enterprises ‘in other industries’. What this will mean for Liverpool is currently unclear.

Koumetio scores from own half against PSG U21s

Billy Koumetio, one of Liverpool’s star youngsters, recently scored a wonderful goal from his own half against PSG U21s (per Liverpool FC Official Website). In the ninth minute of the Premier League International Cup game, Koumetio attempted an audacious effort that ultimately paid off in spades.