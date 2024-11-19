Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darwin Nunez continues to divide opinion with his performances for Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool, a lot of rumours followed, hinting that a mass player departure could also be on the cards. With three players approaching the end of their contracts and the likes of Luis Díaz and Caoimhin Kelleher attracting interest, it looked like the Reds would be filling a lot of gaps ready for Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

However, the Dutchman has managed to keep the bulk of his inherited team in tact and they’ve hit the ground running in this new chapter. During pre-season, Slot made a key decision in midfield to give Ryan Gravenberch more game time, while demoting Wataru Endō to a substitute player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman also has plenty of options in attack and his first Premier League attack consisted of Díaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, with the latter two getting on the scoresheet. Slot has enjoyed some rotation along the way, as he continues to figure out his strongest possible front three.

He deployed Díaz as a No.9 against Bayer Leverkusen, which saw the Colombian score his first Liverpool hat-trick. Since Jota’s injury, Darwin Núñez has been the preferred choice up top in the Premier League but Cody Gakpo remains a reliable option and has four goals in his last three appearances as a left-winger.

Núñez has divided opinions since his arrival at Anfield. The Uruguayan joined the club in 2022 in a record £85 million move from Benfica but many have argued since then that he hasn’t played to his price tag. Last season, Núñez’s missed chances resulted in a lot of criticism fired his way from fans and professionals alike. He missed 27 big opportunities last campaign, behind only Erling Haaland with 34.

So far this season, Núñez has contributed three goals and two assists in all competitions. He scored in Liverpool’s last outing against Aston Villa, making sure the Reds’ superb counter-attack found the back of the net despite Salah being brought down in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uruguay international has once again been discussed by pundits as they consider Liverpool’s chances of going all the way and winning the title this season. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Shearer weighed in on Núñez’s finishing.

“He’s better when he doesn’t have time to think about it, when it just happens naturally. When he has that three or four seconds to think about it, I just think he becomes more and more erratic.”

Micah Richards then asked Shearer if he had any advice on staying calm in the moment for the Liverpool striker, to which he replied: “You’ve just got practise, practise and practise. I’m not sure that’s going to get better. He will have times where you will think ‘oh my goodness, that’s improved massively’ when he’s scoring goals for a month. Very streaky.

“But in terms of Liverpool, in forward positions they’ve got Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Díaz, Núñez. Salah’s the one that’s guaranteed and you’ve got two of the others who are all going to be fighting to play in the other positions. So in those positions, they are incredibly strong.”