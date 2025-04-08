Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have been in talks with Ibrahima Konate over signing a new contract.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been plenty of focus on Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio.

The futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been a significant talking point throughout the season. That is despite the Reds hurtling towards the Premier League title. While victories have been cherished, there has been concern in the background among supporters that their three chief players could depart at the end of their respective contracts in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, it appears that Alexander-Arnold will depart. The right-back has been in talks with Real Madrid over a free transfer. After last Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Fulham, Virgil van Dijk admitted that there has been progress over talks about extending his Anfield stay. That will be welcome news to fans. Salah, meanwhile, has fired 32 goals in all competitions has showed few signs of slowing down aged 32 throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

But if Liverpool are to continue to compete for silverware next season and beyond, they need a core group of players. This summer is set to be significant in terms of recruitment yet continuity will be important.

Another key player in the Reds’ run towards a record-equalling 20th Premier League title has been Ibrahima Konate. The France international has been van Dijk’s regular centre-back partner, with Liverpool conceding 30 goals in 31 top-flight fixtures this season.

Konate has been at Anfield since his £36 million arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021. He has made a total of 126 appearances, scoring five goals and won three major trophies so far. Still aged 25, the former Sochaux defender is very much about to enter the peak years of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konate’s current contract culminates in June 2026 and there have been talks about penning fresh terms. Speaking before a Champions League victory over Lille earlier this campaign, he said: "It’s true, I’ve been offered a new contract by Liverpool. Am I close to signing it? That’s another conversation."

It has been suggested by The Times that Konate is looking for a substantial wage increase. He reportedly earns £80,000 but wants that to rocket to around £200,000 which would be a rise of 150 per cent.

The Parisian has been linked with several clubs across Europe. Konate is a boyhood Paris Saint-Germain fan and it was claimed by ESPN in February that he would be open to a return to the French capital to become a long-term partner for Marquinhos at centre-back.

In addition, Real Madrid have been suggested as a potential suitor. Los Blancos have had injuries to Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger this season.