The changes that Arne Slot could make when Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The image of Dominik Szoboszlai lying on the Etihad Stadium turf could be one of the images iconic from Liverpool’s potential 2024-25 Premier League title-winning season.

Mo Salah firing imaginary arrows and the Reds talisman sitting on the advertising hoardings with his arms out after scoring will be chiefly used in montages. But Szoboszlai collapsed to the ground after a 2-0 victory over Manchester City will not be forgotten.

After some despite that was thoroughly deserved, the midfielder eventually got to his feet to start to toast Liverpool moving 11 points clear at the summit of the table. Szoboszlai had worked tirelessly during the 90 minutes. But this was not just a performance where he harried and pressed endlessly. It was a tactically astute display operating as one of two false number nines - and delivered quality when scoring the second goal with a fine left-footed finish in the 37th minute.

The travelling away fans belted out ‘We’re going to win the league’ at full-time. However, being so exhausted, Szoboszlai admitted that he could not hear the chant. "I didn't hear it, I was so tired,” said the Hungary international to Sky Sports. “We have to keep going and Newcastle is going to be a tough game and then 11 more games to go. It never ends so we have to keep calm and keep going and at the end hopefully, we will get there.”

Selection decision

It is another quick turnaround for Liverpool as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield tomorrow (8.15pm GMT). The Magpies are in flying form in their own right, with their pulsating 4-3 triumph over Nottingham Forest their 13th win in 16 games. They are in pursuit of Champions League qualification and currently sit fifth in the table.

Given Szoboszlai’s admission, it could well be a hint that he drops to the bench against Eddie Howe’s visitors. Granted, the Reds have no game at the weekend, having been eliminated from the FA Cup, so head coach Arne Slot could ask Szoboszlai to go to the well once more before given some rest. But Slot will be acutely aware he needs players as close to their zenith as possible.

Szoboszlai could be given a breather and Diogo Jota returns to spearhead the attack. The Portugal international was rested at City, having started the past two games. Jota’s fitness is being managed given his injury issues this season. “First of all, Diogo Jota told me yesterday [Saturday] he wasn’t fully recovered yet, so he couldn’t start,” Slot told LFCTV. Jota was an unused substitute at City so his energy levels should be replenished.

Leftfield switches

In addition, there is the possibility to reintroduce Cody Gakpo to the starting XI. The Dutchman, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions, came off the bench against City after he missed the previous two games with a knock. Gakpo could come in for Luis Diaz on the left flank. Diaz also put in a monumental shift down the wing against Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

The other change Slot could weigh up is at left-back. Andy Robertson has started the previous four matches so Kostas Tsimikas is an option to come in.