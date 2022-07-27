James Milner signed a new Liverpool contract last month.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Milner insisted it was always his preference to remain at Liverpool after signing a new contract.

The veteran midfielder put pen to paper on fresh terms in June to extend his Reds stay until 2023.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milner has been at Anfield for the past seven years and helped the club win every trophy possible under Jurgen Klopp.

The 36-year-old is no longer a regular, though, and made only nine Premier League starts last season.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita were all ahead in the pecking order.

According to Goal, Milner rebuffed offers from former clubs Aston Villa and Newcastle United - along with MLS clubs - before committing his future to the Reds.

Now he wants to ensure more silverware is added to the Liverpool trophy cabinet.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Milner said: “It’s an incredible football club; the support we get all over the world, the group of players and staff that I’m lucky enough to be working with every day, the size of the club, the success the club has had in the past and in the recent history since I’ve been at the club.

“It’s been great to be part of that. And obviously the drive is to go on and keep winning trophies and keep being successful.

No, I think the part of the season we were in there were so many games and such big things, it is a big decision and something you don’t really want to take at that time.

“It was something I didn’t really think about too strongly until the end of the season. Speaking to the club, they were happy with that. It was always my preference that I wanted to stay.