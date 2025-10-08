Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on September 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike has been called into France’s squad for the international break and will be hoping to make a full debut.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has swiftly endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful.

While Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have had soft starts to the respective Anfield careers, and Alexander Isak has spent the first month building fitness, Hugo Ekitike has made a blistering opening.

The striker has begun life as a Liverpool player better than many expected. Given that the summer transfer window was dominated by Isak’s protracted transfer saga, Ekitike has not let that impact him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness, he was an expensive purchase in his own right. While Isak cost a British record fee of £125 million and £100 million was paid for Wirtz - a club record before Isak’s arrival - up to £79 million was splashed out on Ekitike. That could him become Liverpool’s third most expensive player if all add-ons are met.

After plundering 22 goals and 12 assists to help Eintracht Frankfurt finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League, Ekitike was always going to be in high demand. Newcastle United were keen - but Ekitike chose the Premier League champions.

In truth, he felt like the biggest gamble of the summer signings. Isak was Premier League proven and regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in world football. Plenty feel Wirtz has the potential to reach the elite bracket after what he displayed ay Bayer Leverkusen and for Germany. Kerkez displayed his quality for AFC Bournemouth last season, with his performances earning him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

Frimpong was a Bundesliga winner and cost £29.5 million, which is modest in the modern day, while the £29 million for Giorgi Mamardashvili agreed a year in advance appears astute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if you were rating the new players and how they have started their respective Liverpool career, most would concur Ekitike is leading the way. The 23-year-old has fired five goals in 10 appearances, with three in the Premier League.

Ekitike’s form earned him a call-up into France’s squad last month. He was initially left out of Didier Deschamps’ set-up before an injury to Rayan Cherki resulted in the Reds man being required for duty. Ekitike won his first two senior caps when making substitute appearances in wins over Ukraine and Iceland.

And as Les Bleus prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland, a hint has been dropped that Ekitike could be set for a more prominent role. Per reporter Ilies Peeters, the ex-Paris Saint-German marksman will don the number nine shirt for the upcoming matches.

Kylian Mbappe has arrived for France duty with an injury issue and he could be forced to miss the Azerbaijan after sitting out of training on Tuesday. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was also not involved after sustained a quad issue in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other striker in France’s squad is Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been called up for the first time in his career. As a result, Ekitike could be in line to make a full debut - and will be hoping to continue his fine form.