Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are rewarding Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Qunsah new contracts.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are closing in on tying down the futures of two defenders.

Jarell Quansah has penned a new long-term deal at Anfield - and Ibrahima Konate could follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quansah, meanwhile, enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough 2023-24 season. The academy product made a total of 33 appearances, scoring three goals and was included in England’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

Quansah has had fewer opportunities so far this term, having been withdrawn at half-time in the opening-day win at Ipswich Town. But the wonderful form of Van Dijk and Konate means that the 21-year-old is likely to have few complaints and he remains highly regarded by the club.

Now Quansah committed his future - earning a bumper payrise in the process - and has set his sights on improving his game. He told Liverpool’s club website: “I just want to take each step as it comes, every training session as it comes.

“I just want to keep trying to get better on the training pitch really and as long as I stay tunnel vision to that… I just want to keep progressing, keep trying to learn, and keep trying to get better and better [by] trying to learn off all the senior players, and I’ve got a lot in my position so anything I can take from them I am trying to do day by day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am hoping to obviously push as well, hopefully we’re breeding quite a good environment that we’re all challenging for places and as long as we’re doing that I think we’ll all become better players and ultimately become a better team.”

Konate, meanwhile, has been Virgil van Dijk’s regular centre-back partner this season and helped the Reds win nine of their opening 10 fixtures since Arne Slot took charge as head coach - with Liverpool sitting at the summit of the Premier League table.

The France international moved to Anfield from RB Leipzig for £36 million in the summer of 2022 and has won two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup at the club. He has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

However, The Times reports that Liverpool remain at an impasse with key trip Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The triumvirate have started all seven Premier League fixtures this term but their respective contracts expire at the end of the campaign.