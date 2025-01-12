Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window continues to churn out rumours as Liverpool lead the Premier League title race.

A number of transfer rumours are starting to build up around Liverpool as we enter the halfway point of the January window. Before the new year even rolled in, Real Madrid made an official approach to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, setting the tone as it clearly means to go on for the title-challenging Reds.

Arne Slot is very much on track to lift a trophy in his first season as Liverpool manager. The Premier League leaders boast a six-goal cushion at the top of the table, with a game in-hand still to play following the postponed Merseyside Derby. However, their shaky start to 2025 has raised some concerns among fans and they could opt to add new recruits to the ranks to aid their push in the second half of the season.

As far as departures go, it’s unlikely Slot will sign off on an exit for any first team regulars but that hasn’t stopped the rumours from doing the rounds. A new report has emerged linking Wataru Endō to an exit as the suitors start to line up for his signature.

Wataru Endō wanted by many

According to CaughtOffside, Endō is ‘attracting plenty of interest’ this window. Three Premier League rivals in the form of Fulham, Wolves and Ipswich Town are considering a move for the Japan international, while AC Milan and Celtic have also been credited with interest.

Endō’s first season in red saw him make 44 appearances across all competitions, including 20 starts in the Premier League. He became an immediate regular under Jurgen Klopp following his move from Stuttgart. However, since the arrival of Slot, the 31-year-old has slipped significantly down the pecking order.

Endō has played a mere 56 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, as Ryan Gravenberch has become the new favoured option in the No.6 role. Murmurs have been circling Endō’s future and they are now becoming more prominent as clubs register serious interest in coaxing him away from Anfield.

Endō ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool

Due to his significant drop in minutes on the pitch, Endō is now reportedly ‘unhappy’ with his current situation and has opened himself up to a potential January exit. He isn’t short of options by any means but after starting the FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley at centre-back and contributing to a clean sheet, his importance as a rotational player is clear.

There have been whispers over Endō potentially leaving the club for a little while now, particularly since Slot decided to opt for others over him in the usual starting lineup. If he remains at Liverpool beyond the January window, the summer could bring plenty of noise with multiple players linked to exits over the last few months.

Liverpool’s win over Accrington Stanley marked their first of 2025 and they will hope to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest. The East Midlands side are enjoying an extremely strong season, winning 12 of their games so far and breathing down the neck of Arsenal in second place.